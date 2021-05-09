Doctors in India have recorded an outbreak of infection with a rare disease initiated by mold fungi – mucormycosis, which on Sunday, May 9, reports India today…

As specified, in most cases mucormycosis is diagnosed in patients with coronavirus infection and in those who have had the virus. So, to date, more than 100 cases of infection with the disease have been recorded – all of them were found in the territory of Gujarat, and several patients became blind.

The state authorities, in turn, ordered 5 thousand doses of a special vaccine, and also created several departments for patients with mucormycosis.

This disease affects the skin and internal organs, which can be fatal. Among the causative agents of infection are various fungi found in soil, plants, compost, rotting vegetables and fruits.

As the agency specifies PTI, several cases of mucormycosis infection have been fatal.

In April, the situation with the spread of coronavirus-type infection in India worsened significantly. So, since the 22nd, about 300 thousand cases of infection have been recorded in the country every day. It ranks second in the number of coronavirus cases.

Indian Ministry of Health announced that the number of people infected has exceeded 2.2 million.

On May 1, the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to India as part of helping the country to counter the spread of coronavirus. The domestically produced drug became the third drug for COVID-19 used in the country.

Earlier, on April 29, the Russian Emergencies Ministry sent two Il-76 aircraft to India, which delivered about 22 tons of drugs, medical devices and equipment, including artificial lung ventilation devices.