Doctors in India have documented an outbreak of mucormycosis, a rare disease caused by molds, also called black mold. On Sunday, May 9, reports India Today.

It is reported that mucormycosis is most often detected in patients with coronavirus and in those who have recently recovered.

According to the newspaper, to date, there have been more than 100 cases of infection. All of them are recorded in the Indian state of Gujarat. Several patients became blind because of this.

The Gujarat authorities have already ordered 5,000 doses of the special vaccine. In addition, mucormycosis units have been established in several hospitals in the state.

Mucormycosis is a fairly rare disease. It affects the skin and internal organs, which can be fatal. The causative agents of infection are various fungi that are found in soil, plants, compost, rotting vegetables and fruits.

According to the agency PTISeveral people in India have already died after being infected with black mold.

The situation with the coronavirus in India worsened in April, starting from the 22nd, about 300 thousand infected are recorded there daily. The country now ranks second in the world in terms of the number of detected cases of COVID-19.

According to information Ministry of Health countries, the total number of cases in India has already exceeded 22.2 million.

To help the country cope with the current situation, Russia sent humanitarian aid to India. On April 28-29, two flights of the Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered to New Delhi more than 22 tons of cargo, including dozens of devices for generating oxygen, ventilators, medical monitors and medicines.

On May 1, the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to India. The drug will be sent for regulatory approval and then redistributed for vaccination.