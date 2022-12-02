India.- Athar Rasheed, a young television director in India, suffered from receding baldness. Decided to undergo a hair transplant hoping to be more attractive and get married, but this procedure cost him his life.

Women have been judged by their appearance for millennia, but In an increasingly materialistic Indian society, men are under increasing pressure to look young and presentable, for fear of losing their social status.

More and more men with early baldness opt for a hair transplant, in a society where individuals enjoy higher incomes and the importance of appearance increases.

But this sector is very little regulated and the procedure, which is sometimes carried out by amateurs who train on YouTubecan have fatal consequences.

Rasheed, who was 30 years old, he was the breadwinner of his family and aspired to a better life, to have a house and for his two sisters to get married.

But after undergoing a hair transplant at a clinic in New Delhi last year, he developed sepsis, his mother, Asiya Begum, 62, told AFP.

The swelling spread from his head to the rest of his body and he suffered horrific agony. “My son died a very painful death. His kidneys stopped working and all his organs collapsed,” she recounted, breaking down in tears.

The family filed a lawsuit, based on photos showing Rasheed’s swollen face and black rashes on his body.

Four people, including two men who carried out the operation, have been arrested and are awaiting trial.

“I remember my son every day and I die slowly”, commented the woman, sitting in the modest one-bedroom apartment she rents in an impoverished neighborhood of the capital.

“I lost my son, but I don’t want any other mother to lose her son due to the fraudulent practices of a few,” he pointed.

– A change of life –

When the procedure is performed by an experienced surgeon, a hair transplant can change people’s lives.

Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist, said that men have become more concerned with how they look as a result of certain lifestyle changes.

“The need to exhibit youth and vitality reverberates across genres,” Iyer told AFP.

At the same time, specialists warn that leading a sedentary life, smoking, an inadequate diet and stress can cause early hair loss.

A hair transplant involves removing follicles from a dense area, such as the nape, to implant them in the area affected by baldness.

The doctor Mayank Singh performs up to 15 surgeries a month in a very prestigious clinic in an affluent neighborhood of New Delhi. Most of her patients are between the ages of 25 and 35 and looking to get married or advance in their careers, especially in jobs where appearance matters.

The intervention costs about 350,000 rupees ($4,300), which is a hefty sum in a country where millions of people live on less than $2 a day.

But also there are clinics where people without training perform the operation for a small part of that price.

– Workshops on YouTube –

Singh, who is also secretary of the Indian Hair Restoration Surgeons Association, lamented that quacks give the industry a bad name.

“People believe the myth that it’s a minor procedure, but the duration of the surgery is quite long and lasts between six and eight hours,” Singh explained.

“It involves a lot of local anesthesia that has to be administered over a period of time. If someone doesn’t have the proper knowledge, this becomes an unsafe procedure,” he said.

Alarmed by the growing number of clinics offering this service at deep discounts, India’s National Medical Commission issued a warning in September.

“Watching a workshop on YouTube or similar platforms is not adequate training to start aesthetic procedures, including hair transplantation,” he pointed.

Only doctors who have adequate training should perform this procedure, he added. Singh, who is a plastic surgeon, said it was imperative that the directives be followed..

The doctor has a long list of satisfied patients, including his colleague Lakshmi Narayanan, who for years avoided social gatherings self-conscious about her baldness.

“My hair loss started when I was only 18 years old. I avoided taking pictures or even looking in the mirror,” Narayanan, who is now 29 years old, told AFP.

“But not anymore. Now I can confidently interact with people and I’m looking for a life partner.” concluded.