In India, a UK-based teacher who tested positive for COVID-19 fled from doctors by train. This was reported on December 24 by the newspaper Hindustan Times…

The teacher tested positive at the Delhi airport. The woman was handed over to doctors, however, after she was taken to the hospital, she took the card and left the medical facility, reports “Gazeta.ru“.

It turned out that the woman got on a train to her hometown. She was found in a first class compartment with her 22-year-old son. The family was immediately isolated. The teacher’s son tested negative for coronavirus.

On December 14, a mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK. At that time, about 1,000 infections were registered in the south of the country.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson said that the new strain is more infectious than the original, but did not provide evidence of its greater lethality or the severity of the disease in patients.

On December 19, in London and in the south of Britain, restrictive measures were tightened due to the spread of the infection.

A number of countries have announced the suspension of flights from the UK, including Russia, for a week starting December 22.