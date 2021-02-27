In India, a married couple sold their 12-year-old daughter to pay for treatment for an older child, writes The Times of India.

It is reported that the girl’s parents agreed to give their daughter to a 46-year-old neighbor, who had long wanted to marry her, for 10,000 rupees. Immediately after the wedding, the man took his young wife to his relatives. There, neighbors constantly heard the screams and crying of a child, which is why they soon turned to the authorized bodies.

A case was opened against the man. The police are now questioning him.

Earlier in Krasnoyarsk, nine children were found, whom they planned to sell.