The Indian boatman who saved, in Ghazipur, a little girl of a few weeks, who floated on the waters of the Ganges, locked in a wooden box, is already considered a hero. The girl, whose images are making the rounds of the web, is about three weeks old and has been defined in good condition: as in a classic story, she was wrapped in a red scarf, and her “boat” was entirely decorated with images of Hindu deity. Gullu Chaudhary, the man who rescued her and took her to a hospital, said he was attracted by the baby’s crying.

“There were many people on the river bank, everyone heard the moans, but no one moved. I took the boat and headed for that strange object ». The governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, announced that the state will bear the expenses for the growth and education of the child and promised a monetary reward, and a house, for the boatman, for his gesture, defined “An unparalleled example of humanity”.

The local police have opened a file against unknown persons, but the suspicion is that the little girl was abandoned because she was female; in rural India the abandonment or killing of daughters, considered a burden on the family, is still frequent. The hypothesis of the investigators is that the child was entrusted to the waters of the “sacred” river by someone who still loved her: at her side there was a sheet with all the astrological indications relating to her birth and with the name: Ganga, like the river.