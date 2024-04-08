In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.. His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, opened the integrated “Emirates Field Hospital” in the city of Abéché in the Republic of Chad, to provide its therapeutic services and medical care to our Sudanese brothers. Refugees to Chadian territory.

The hospital, which cost more than $20 million, includes pediatric, gynecological and obstetrics departments, in addition to orthopedics, general surgery, and internal medicine. It also includes an operating room, emergency medicine, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and all kinds of radiology departments. In addition to 10 beds for intensive care rooms and 50 beds for inpatients. And other medical specialties.

The number of workforce in the hospital is 22 doctors and 92 nurses, in addition to 12 medical support and 41 non-medical support workers, and it is operated by Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the field hospital comes within the framework of the state leadership’s keenness to provide continuous humanitarian and relief support to the Sudanese brothers, and to work to alleviate the living burdens imposed on them by war conditions, and to meet their medical, humanitarian and relief needs… within the framework of the UAE’s authentic approach to standing with the brothers. And extend a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan confirmed that the opening of the hospital came within the framework of the support provided by the UAE to the Sudanese brothers affected by the difficult conditions caused by the conflict in Sudan since the beginning of April 2023, and in support of the efforts made by the Republic of Chad in responding to the humanitarian situation. And mitigate the effects of the situation resulting from the influx of large numbers of Sudanese refugees into its territory.

His Excellency expressed his thanks and appreciation to the friendly Republic of Chad for its efforts and cooperation in establishing this hospital, which also serves the areas near it.

His Excellency added that the opening of the hospital today comes as a continuation of many initiatives presented by the UAE over the past months in the humanitarian, relief and development fields, to provide the basic needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad as well as to their host communities, the most important of which are the Emirati field hospital in the city of Amdgrass, the rehabilitation and maintenance of schools and the digging of wells. Distribution of food aid, lighting of roads and markets, in addition to the opening of an aid coordination office in Chad.

His Excellency pointed out that the establishment of this integrated field hospital in the city of Abéché, which costs more than 20 million US dollars, was designed according to the highest medical standards compatible with the finest modern field hospitals, in addition to the presence of an integrated medical staff in all specialties that provides its services around the clock and with high professionalism. It includes dozens of highly experienced and competent doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians, using the latest medical devices and equipment and modern medicines.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan added that the hospital will contribute to extending a helping hand, support and humanitarian support to our Sudanese brothers, to reduce the burden of suffering faced by refugees and host communities, while providing the necessary medical services to those affected, especially the groups most affected by patients, children, the elderly and women.

The opening was attended by: His Excellency Rashid bin Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, His Excellency Dr. Abdelmajid Abdelrahim, Minister of Health and Prevention of Chad, His Excellency Bishr Ali Suleiman, Governor of Ouaddai State, His Excellency Mohammed Saleh, Mayor of the Abéché Municipality, His Majesty Sultan Sharif II, Sultan of Dar Ouaddai, and a number of officials. Chadians, along with representatives of the Emirati institutions supervising the implementation of the project and the Emirati medical team.

It is noteworthy that the UAE provided aid to the friendly Republic of Chad during the past five years, amounting to about $467 million, including about $100 million to support the refugees it received and provided support to.