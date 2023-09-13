In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, announced the opening of 11 new educational complexes within the “Zayed Educational Complexes” project, which is one of the largest educational projects. National initiative aimed at strengthening the state’s efforts to provide infrastructure that keeps pace with developments in the field of education and in line with the state’s ambitious plans for future generations and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development goals.

This came during a visit by His Highness to the Zayed Educational Complex in the Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in the Emirate of Fujairah, accompanied by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Emirates School Education Foundation. Her Excellency Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, along with a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on this occasion: “Today we inaugurated the Zayed Educational Complexes project, which bears the name of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who founded our country on science and knowledge, and laid the first building block for an educational renaissance with a proactive vision.” for future requirements.

His Highness added: “The Zayed Educational Complexes Project is a new national achievement… noting that the project includes 11 model educational complexes completed according to international standards to provide the best educational environment for our children… His Highness stressed the continuation of enhancing the capabilities of our educational institutions to be centers of creativity, innovation and the creation of future generations.” .

His Highness said: “The nation’s achievements and gains require the preparation of national cadres capable of preserving, investing and building on them so that the UAE continues its leadership, development and progress.”

His Highness added: “By following the wise leadership, we aim for our educational institutions to be beacons of knowledge, experience and life, a source of inspiration for generations, and arenas of knowledge that enhance our identity and national heritage. We are keen for the educational system to keep pace with the latest developments and technologies, as education represents a major priority and an essential lever for sustainable progress and development.” .

During his tour, His Highness inspected the classrooms and facilities of the complex, which include laboratories equipped with the latest scientific equipment, in addition to the sports facilities, including swimming pools, covered halls, playgrounds, advanced halls for practicing many activities, and other facilities that support the students’ cognitive and creative journey.

His Highness listened to an explanation from Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri and His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei about the details of the project, which was implemented by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Presidential Office, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in cooperation with more than 30 local authorities in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards during a record period of time ranging from 6 To 8 months, as the complexes include 920 classrooms with an estimated capacity of about 28 thousand students, both male and female.

His Highness was received upon his visit to the complex by His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Al Qassim, Director General of the Emirates School Education Foundation, His Excellency Rashid Al Ameri, Undersecretary of the Presidential Office for the Government Affairs Sector, His Excellency Ali Jassim Al Mazrouei, Assistant Undersecretary of the Presidential Office for the Engineering and Technical Projects Sector, and His Excellency Yousef Abdullah Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure Projects Sector. Federal and Amira Hassan Ibrahim Lahbash, Director of the Mohammed bin Zayed Educational Complex in Fujairah, along with a number of officials in various sectors.

For her part, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri said that the UAE, thanks to the support of its wise leadership and its vision, continues to achieve its goals in the education sector, reaching global prominence and leadership in this field. She indicated that the Zayed Educational Complexes project embodies the UAE’s firm investment in education to prepare Emirati generations empowered in knowledge and skills.

Her Excellency continued that the project was completely completed within a record period of time, as it was implemented in accordance with the best standards followed in this field, ensuring the provision of a modern educational environment that allows students to highlight their skills, talents, and inspiration in various academic subjects, in addition to allowing students to support their theoretical and practical knowledge through what the complexes will provide. It includes laboratories and an educational environment based on innovation, interaction and exploration.

Her Excellency said that the complexes, with their facilities and capabilities, will serve the major transformational projects announced by the wise leadership regarding the education sector, and will provide a distinguished experience to students, including advanced educational facilities that keep pace with the state’s aspirations in the field of education, aiming to improve the quality of educational outcomes and enhance students’ knowledge gains. Skills, including the curricular and extracurricular activities it will provide, motivate students to acquire new skills.

She explained that the institution worked to provide an elite group of its educational cadres to manage the educational complexes and work in them, including directors, teachers, and supervisors, in order to ensure optimal investment for them and achieve the desired benefit from them by providing a modern educational environment that is attractive to students, keeping pace with the latest educational technologies applied globally, ensuring that they progress in their educational career according to the highest standards. .

Her Excellency praised the cooperation of all parties concerned with implementing the educational complexes project, and their combined efforts that led to its completion within a record period, thanks to the follow-up of the wise leadership, which harnessed various capabilities to complete the project as quickly as possible given its importance in providing a modern educational environment that raises the quality of national educational outcomes.

For his part, His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei said: “Our ambition is great to transform challenges into opportunities. We have been able, within a short period of time, to achieve this achievement, which is being watched and paid attention to by our country under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who is in charge of the file.” Education is a top priority as it is one of the basic and vital foundations for achieving comprehensive development and building a prosperous future for the Emirates and its people. The focus is on developing the infrastructure of the education sector, and the continuous development of the educational system and its capabilities, with the aim of achieving the best international standards in education.”

His Excellency added: “Given the rapid development in the educational system, which is based on creating an environment rich in technological means and educational resources, and in line with the directives of the wise leadership to prepare a generation that will have the highest level of education in accordance with the latest findings of the educational system, the Ministry participated in the completion of the educational complexes project at the highest level.” A level to achieve the UAE’s vision and the requirements of the national agenda by developing schools to achieve smart education, and creating an environment that supports innovation, and we at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure are keen to do our part to the fullest in serving this great goal.”

His Excellency added: “The complexes that were established are among the huge facilities, and therefore, to achieve the leadership’s vision of providing these facilities within a standard period not exceeding six months, which represents less than 30% of the period necessary to implement such projects, the Ministry resorted to following the path method.” Rapid project management and the application of modern construction techniques represented by applying the highest rate of smart construction indicators by relying on pre-preparation techniques for construction elements to achieve time savings, as well as adopting the best engineering practices for construction elements that are characterized by flexibility, sustainability, speed of implementation and coordination with partners and service providers. Through intensive and effective coordination to ensure that the project moves forward according to the specified timetables.”

The Zayed Educational Complexes Project, which was implemented by the Emirates School Education Foundation in cooperation with the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership and its keenness to provide everything that supports the national educational system and to harness all capabilities to achieve a qualitative leap in the government education sector at various levels, as a translation of the state’s directions and plans. Future related to the education file.

Each educational complex is equivalent to four schools, with a capacity of more than 2,500 male and female students in one complex, while its combined capacity reaches about 28,000 students in the 11 complexes. It also includes 200 laboratories that serve various specializations, with an area in each complex of 1,600 square metres. .

The complexes also include 44 sports facilities, with each complex including a swimming pool with an area of ​​540 square meters, sports courts with an area of ​​1,800 square metres, a multi-use covered indoor hall with an area of ​​560 square metres, in addition to a theatre, which has an area of ​​1,125 square meters and can accommodate about 500 visitors. In addition to creating integrated halls dedicated to various types of arts.

Each complex includes between 86 and 92 classrooms, depending on the number of educational sessions. The educational complexes were designed and implemented in accordance with sustainability standards, as they include large green areas, shaded spaces, and energy-saving systems, as well as being equipped with the latest interactive screens and smart control and monitoring systems, which contributes to Operating the complexes with high efficiency ensures the safety of students.

It is noteworthy that more than 16 thousand engineers, supervisors and workers participated in the construction work of the complexes, as work continued around the clock to complete and deliver them in record time before the beginning of the current academic year, and the number of working hours reached 94 million hours.

His Highness’s visit to the Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah also included a number of development and service projects that were completed according to the highest standards and specifications to meet the needs of the population, enhance the level of quality of services provided to them, and achieve stability for citizen families, in addition to maintenance and rehabilitation projects and other initiatives, including the completion of 1100. A housing unit for citizens, including road works, infrastructure, and site coordination, in addition to the follow-up office for the Mohammed bin Zayed City initiative in Fujairah, “My City.” Next to a mosque with a capacity of 1,200 worshipers, and a public park that includes an open gym, a football field, a running track, tennis tables, areas for families, and other service facilities. .

The tour also included a civil defense center and a sewage treatment plant with the aim of providing water for irrigation of crops and green spaces in the city and other development projects.