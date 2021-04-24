Khartoum (WAM)

In implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority «Mother of the Nation», the «Authority» began to provide urgent humanitarian aid to brothers in Sudan, to meet Ramadan needs For thousands of families in the states of Khartoum, West Darfur, North Kordofan, Kassala, River Nile, Gezira and Northern State.

Her Highness ordered the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to quickly deliver aid to provide the needs of the fasting people with the necessary materials and Ramadan supplies, and to pay special attention to families affected by the current health conditions, and to enhance their ability to face the humanitarian, social and economic challenges imposed by the circumstances of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The Authority announced that it immediately began implementing the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and ran an air bridge of three planes that left successively and arrived at Khartoum Airport, carrying hundreds of tons of necessary foodstuffs.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, praised the authentic humanitarian stances of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak .. and said: “Her Highness is a symbol of unlimited humanitarian giving not only at the level of the Emirates, but has become a prominent milestone in the march of humanitarian work regionally and internationally.” He emphasized the pioneering role of Her Highness in adopting fundamental humanitarian issues, especially in the field of strengthening the capacity of women and children victims of wars, conflicts, disasters and crises.

He stressed that Her Highness’s directives to send urgent aid to Sudan come within the framework of her concern for the humanitarian situation, especially those that women refugees and children suffer, and the health conditions that the Corona pandemic left on the lives of brothers in Sudan, and her keenness to provide the necessary needs for those affected by the measures currently in place to strengthen preventive measures. And the precautionary measure to reduce the spread of the epidemic.

Al-Falahi pointed out that 3 flights were conducted to the Sudanese capital to provide for the needs of those fasting during the holy month, and said: “(The authority) is working in coordination with the country’s embassy in Khartoum and local partners in Sudan to deliver aid to the people who need it in different states at the required speed, until it is achieved. Its objectives are to improve the food supply during the holy month of Ramadan, and meet the aspirations of its beneficiaries in obtaining their basic needs.

He added, “A large share of the aid will be allocated to women, children and vulnerable groups, who are the most affected groups in these circumstances.”

For his part, Hamad Muhammad Hamid Al-Junaibi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Sudan, affirmed that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak’s humanitarian and development initiatives on the Sudanese arena enhance the capabilities of vulnerable groups and groups, and work to improve their humanitarian living conditions, and contribute to providing them with better living conditions by meeting their needs. the basic. He said: Her Highness is always our return to launching such specific initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan to provide the requirements of those who fast and facilitate the obligation of fasting on them, noting that the country’s embassy has developed a plan that fulfills the goals of the initiative by expanding the umbrella of its beneficiaries in seven Sudanese states.