In implementation of the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, “Mother of the Nation”, the authority has taken care of the treatment of the Syrian girl “Julie” who suffers from a rare disease that threatens her life. The Red Crescent provides the highest levels of health care and care for Julie’s child, and expedites the completion of treatment arrangements for her in one of the state hospitals.

Immediately, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the authority, began implementing the directives of “Mother of the Nation” and began treatment procedures for the two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Julie, who suffers from Spinal muscular atrophy And put an end to her health pains, and provide all the requirements of her recovery stages.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, said that the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak come within the framework of Her Highness’s interest in improving childhood conditions, especially in the health field, stressing that Her Highness’s initiatives in this regard enhance the UAE’s humanitarian and development efforts and place it at the forefront of countries that take over children. In areas of disasters, conflicts, and the most fragile squares, great attention is given to them, and it is keen to provide for their basic needs and to achieve their basic rights in health, education, and so on.

Al-Falahi added that the health condition of Jolie’s child receives the utmost attention from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, noting that His Highness is closely following all current procedures and arrangements to treat her and put an end to her suffering and health pains that have been with her for a long time.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent stated that according to the medical reports, the condition of the child Julie is rare and the cost of her treatment is exorbitant and beyond the capacity of her family, and her suffering has always been a concern for the family that stood in confusion as she watched her daughter suffer in front of her eyes.

Al-Falahi confirmed that the authority has completed the procedures of treating her in a hospital in the country, and is following up with the hospital administration the necessary steps to speed up the process of her recovery, put an end to her pain and make her family happy.

For its part, the family of the Syrian girl “Julie” expressed its thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for taking care of their daughter’s condition and the Red Crescent sponsored her treatment and saving her life. And her health and bring back the smile to her lips.





