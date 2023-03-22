His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, directed that the official working hours for Ras Al Khaimah government employees be Friday during the month of Ramadan, by adopting the flexible mixed work pattern at a rate of 70% remotely, and 30% in attendance, without prejudice to the level of services provided and achieving customer happiness. And the completion of all their government transactions according to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

These directives come within the framework of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to provide appropriate working conditions and environment for human resources and to provide appropriate options to perform their job duties easily and smoothly in this holy month.

In this context, the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah issued a circular to all government agencies in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to work under these directives and in accordance with the necessary controls to achieve customer happiness and to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the flexible work patterns adopted by the government.

The department indicated that government agencies should develop their work plan in light of this flexible system and according to the percentages that are appropriate to the nature of their work and the necessary operating conditions in order to ensure the continuity of providing their services efficiently and effectively.

On this occasion, the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, And to His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and to their brothers, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and to the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to restore Everyone is good, right and blessings.