In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the UAE announced that it will invest $ 10 billion through its governmental and private investment tools and equipment, with the Indonesian Investment Authority, which is the Indonesian sovereign fund.

Investments will focus on strategic sectors in the Republic of Indonesia, including infrastructure, roads, ports, tourism, agriculture, and other promising vital sectors that have great prospects and potential for growth and contribute to promoting growth and economic and social progress in Indonesia.

It is noteworthy that His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, announced during February 2021 the appointment of the members of the Supervisory and Executive Board of the Indonesian Investment Authority, which was formed under the Comprehensive Job Creation Law, which was approved in October 2020.

The board is considered a turning point in the governance and development of the investment system in Indonesia. The Indonesian sovereign fund aims to implement strategic projects that support national development in Indonesia, including the development of infrastructure and the construction of the new capital in Kalimantan.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia are linked by strong and growing political, economic and cultural relations. Official diplomatic relations between the two countries began in 1976, when the Indonesian embassy in Abu Dhabi was opened on October 28, 1978, while the UAE embassy in Jakarta was inaugurated in 1991, which followed the historic visit. Which was carried out by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, to Indonesia in 1990.

Relations between the two countries have witnessed significant growth in recent years with the increase in mutual visits at the leadership level and senior officials in the two countries, most notably the visit of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, in September 2015, and the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. In July 2019, the two countries also signed many agreements and deals in various fields of cooperation. In this context, the two sides recently concluded the “UAE-Indonesia Week 2021” event, during which several cooperation agreements were signed in the fields of ports, logistics, strategic and defense industries, and energy. Tourism, the creative economy and mangrove plantations .. In terms of commercial and economic relations, relations between the two countries have witnessed a remarkable development. As the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and Indonesia reached about $ 3.7 billion.