To inaugurate the season are the Floating Pieces, when music and storytelling come together

In Imperia Teatri Resistenti Volume II, discovering the four shows in review

Imperia – Organized in collaboration between the Teatro dell’Attrito and the CSA “La Talpa e l’Orologio”, the second part of the “Teatri Resistenti” review will begin on Friday 8 October with Racconti Foderati di Musica by the company Pezzi Fluttuanti at 9.00 pm.

A show made of voices and music that of Pezzi Fluttuanti with, on the voices, Cristina Pinna, Davide Scaramuzza and Renato Donati while on the guitars Alberto Cecchini and Roberto Cavalieri. Theater made of words and harmonies, thoughts, life and reality.

According to Elsa Marenco of the CSA La Talpa e l’Orologio and according to Renato Donati of the Teatrale l’Attrito group: “the calendar includes four shows that have the goal of promoting culture through the expressive art of theater and restore centrality to social spaces ».

The review will continue on Sunday 24 October at 5.30 pm with the Takeaway Theater and their show John and Joe. The third appointment is scheduled for Sunday 7 November at 5.30 pm with the Fabrica Teatro Company which will stage the monologue at 9.00 pm “Are they just songs?” while the last meeting is set for Saturday 27 November at 9.00 pm and Sunday 28 November at 5.30 pm with the show of the Teatro dell’Attrito “Furore”. All four shows, with limited seats and by reservation, will take place at the space of the CSA La Talpa e l’Orologio.