In response to the violence unleashed by the war, there are many demonstrations of support for the populations on both sides of the conflict, in such emblematic places as the Eiffel Tower in Paris; Downing Street, London; Puerta del Sol, in Madrid, or Manhattan, in New York. The conflict has aroused support, on the one hand, from Palestinians, and, on the other, from Jews and Israelis.
First modification:
4 min
The militant group Hamas launched a coordinated attack across Israel this Saturday, October 7, killing hundreds of civilians and taking more than a hundred hostages in the largest raid since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
Since the attacks began, thousands of people have attended vigils and protests in London due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinian protesters gathered outside the boarded-up Israeli embassy in Kensington on Monday night, chanting slogans such as “Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine” while setting off flares and fireworks.
Meanwhile, around 2,000 people attended a vigil for Israel in Westminster, London, organized by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a church service in the Finchley United Synagogue, in the north of the city.
But the British capital was not the only one that gathered crowds, Brussels and Paris stood out for their white and blue colors.
“France stands in solidarity with Israel and Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on the X social media platform.
There were also those who showed their support for the Palestinians, mainly in countries like Spain and Portugal.
Across the United States, cities have stepped up their security efforts as the war between Israel and Palestine breaks out. Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters in the United States have taken to the streets, showing solidarity with their homelands as the conflict continues.
On Sunday, both communities protested on either side of the street in Times Square as the New York Police Department worked to keep the peace.
The wave of protests also spread to Latin America.
Finally, the African continent also showed its support, in countries like South Africa, people went out to march in solidarity with the Palestinians.
With Reuters, AFP, AP and local media
#images #proPalestinian #proIsraeli #demonstrations #streets #world