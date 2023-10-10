In response to the violence unleashed by the war, there are many demonstrations of support for the populations on both sides of the conflict, in such emblematic places as the Eiffel Tower in Paris; Downing Street, London; Puerta del Sol, in Madrid, or Manhattan, in New York. The conflict has aroused support, on the one hand, from Palestinians, and, on the other, from Jews and Israelis.

The militant group Hamas launched a coordinated attack across Israel this Saturday, October 7, killing hundreds of civilians and taking more than a hundred hostages in the largest raid since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Since the attacks began, thousands of people have attended vigils and protests in London due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Palestinian protesters gathered outside the boarded-up Israeli embassy in Kensington on Monday night, chanting slogans such as “Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine” while setting off flares and fireworks.

Meanwhile, around 2,000 people attended a vigil for Israel in Westminster, London, organized by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended a church service in the Finchley United Synagogue, in the north of the city.

Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Downing Street in London, Britain, October 9, 2023. © REUTERS – Anna Gordon

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Israeli embassy in London, Britain, October 9, 2023. © Reuters – Toby Melville

But the British capital was not the only one that gathered crowds, Brussels and Paris stood out for their white and blue colors.

“France stands in solidarity with Israel and Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on the X social media platform.

Israel supporters hold flags as they protest, following Hamas’s largest attack on Israel in years, in Paris, France, October 9, 2023. © REUTERS – Benoit Tessier

A protester waves an Israeli national flag during a rally in support of the people of Israel called by the Belgian Committee for the Coordination of Jewish Organizations (CCOJB) in front of the Israeli embassy in Brussels on October 9, 2023. The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel, which has declared war on Gaza, sparking fears of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. © AFP – Simon Wohlfahrt

There were also those who showed their support for the Palestinians, mainly in countries like Spain and Portugal.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest at Puerta del Sol amid the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Madrid, Spain, October 9, 2023. © Reuters – Juan Medina

A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a rally supporting Palestinians in Lisbon’s Camoes Square on October 9, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack against Israel. © AFP – Patricia De Melo Moreira

Across the United States, cities have stepped up their security efforts as the war between Israel and Palestine breaks out. Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters in the United States have taken to the streets, showing solidarity with their homelands as the conflict continues.

On Sunday, both communities protested on either side of the street in Times Square as the New York Police Department worked to keep the peace.

The wave of protests also spread to Latin America.

Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Manhattan in New York City, USA, October 8, 2023. © Reuters – Jeenah Moon

An Israel supporter reacts during a protest, following Hamas’s largest attack against Israel in years, in Bogotá, Colombia, October 9, 2023. © REUTERS – Luisa González

A woman walks next to a Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of the Palestinians, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 9, 2023. © Reuters – Tomas Cuesta

Finally, the African continent also showed its support, in countries like South Africa, people went out to march in solidarity with the Palestinians.

A child holds a Palestinian flag during a demonstration to express support for the people of Palestine, in Cape Town, South Africa, October 9, 2023. © Reuters – Esa Alexander

With Reuters, AFP, AP and local media