The US capital is on high alert over fears of violence from supporters of Donald Trump on the day the new president is sworn in.

A city under siege. Security measures massive were set up in Washington (United States), Sunday, January 17, three days before the inauguration of Joe Biden. Authorities fear violence from supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are calling for demonstrations in the US capital to oppose the Democrat taking office.

On January 6, pro-Trump activists had already marched through the streets of Washington, before storming the buildings of the Federal Congress. Five people were killed during this violent intrusion, which caused the evacuation of the Capitol and the suspension for several hours of the process of certification of the results of the American presidential election.

To ward off further violence, Washington has taken on the appearance of an entrenched camp with the installation of concrete blocks, barriers and barbed wire around the White House and Congress. Serious traffic restrictions have also been put in place in the city center, where thousands of National Guard soldiers have been deployed.

While investiture ceremony is usually the occasion for hundreds of thousands of Americans to flock to the capital, the immense esplanade of the “National Mall” will this year be closed to the public. Only duly accredited persons will be allowed to enter the area and the number of soldiers is likely to exceed that of spectators on site.