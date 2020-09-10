The American West Coast is at present ravaged by hearth. The San Francisco sky took on an orange tint.

There may be an air of apocalypse floating over the west coast of the USA. The sky is tinged with orange, ashes fly, bushes burn … Fanned by drought and violent winds, greater than twenty fires are raging. They’ve already consumed greater than 10,000 km2, greater than the realm of ​​the island of Cyprus. In California, no fires of this magnitude have occurred since 1987, when the info started to be listed. Additional north, 9 fires have been sufficient in simply twenty-four hours to destroy twice the realm burned in 2019 in Washington state.