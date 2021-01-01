The small archipelago of Kiribati and the Samoa Islands in the Pacific were the first to switch in 2021, soon followed by New Zealand and Australia.

The planet began, Thursday, December 31, to turn the page of the year 2020 with less dense crowds than usual. After months of restrictions or even containment, the coronavirus pandemic has forced billions of people to celebrate the New Year at home. With more than 1.7 million dead and 82 million people infected worldwide in one year, the end of this year is unlike any other in memory.

The small archipelago of Kiribati and the Samoa Islands in the Pacific were the first to switch in 2021, soon followed by New Zealand and Australia. In the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started, thousands of people gathered in public places in the city center for the countdown to 2021. Back in pictures on this historic New Year’s Eve.