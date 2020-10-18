At 9 p.m., there was almost no one left in the Ile-de-France region and the metropolitan areas of Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

The streets emptied on Saturday, October 17, for the first evening of curfew, a measure taken by the government to stop the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. Nearly 20 million inhabitants in Paris region and in eight metropolises (Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse) had to return to their homes before 9 p.m.

After a last burst of activity, when traders and restaurateurs rolled back the curtains and tidied up their terraces, the streets froze, quickly finding themselves completely empty.