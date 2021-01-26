At least 184 people have been arrested and ten police officers injured in the Netherlands, in the “worst riots in forty years” according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Thousands of people on the street. While the health restrictions linked to the Covid-19 epidemic are maintained or hardened across the world, several important demonstrations are taking place in recent days in different countries.

Three nights of violent riots shook the Netherlands since the establishment of a curfew on Saturday 23 January, the first since World War II. Many police officers were deployed in particular in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, fearing the presence of other rioters and new acts of vandalism against businesses. At least 184 people were arrested and ten police officers injured, in the “worst riots in forty years” according to Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In Israel, after initial clashes on Monday, violence broke out again on Tuesday between police officers and ultra-Orthodox Jews opposed to health measures, in Jerusalem, in the Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Sharim.

In Tripoli, a large city in the north of Lebanon where the poverty rate is the highest in the country, young demonstrators protested Sunday evening against the containment measures that reduce them to misery. The Lebanese Red Cross has reported more than thirty injured.

At Denmark, police arrested three people suspected of setting a model bearing the image of the Prime Minister on fire during a demonstration in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Finally, in Spain, thousands of people demonstrated in central Madrid on Saturday against the government’s restrictive measures to contain the epidemic, and denounced the “deception” of a virus which according to some demonstrators “does not exist”.