If the trade agreement concluded in extremis between London and Brussels does not provide for any quota or customs duties, the upheaval is real. The free movement of goods and people to cross the border unimpeded is a thing of the past. The proof in pictures, in Dover, Calais or even Paris.

The UK has officially turned its back on almost half a century in the European fold. Pronounced for nearly a year, on January 31, Brexit saw its concrete application come into force at 11 p.m. London time, Thursday, December 31 (i.e. at midnight French time, for a transition to January 1). As France celebrated the New Year, the transition period came to an end, committing the effective exit of the United Kingdom from the customs union and the European common market, four and a half years after the referendum of June 24, 2016.

After the signing in extremis of an agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union, on December 24, the two parties managed to avoid a “no deal”, that is to say the brutal return to the rule of the World Trade Organization , involving the reinstatement of customs duties on goods transported from one side of the Channel to the other. Result: the divorce was consummated smoothly, even if this rupture is synonymous with many changes, in particular at the level of the border, in Dover and Calais.