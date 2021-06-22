In order to give greater safety for tourists, Missions started a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in all those workers who have direct contact with travelers. The Government assured that the entire sector will be immunized before the start of the winter season.

The Iguazu Falls, historically one of the favorite destinations for Argentines in the July school break, adopted strict biosecurity measures since mid-December last year, when the arrival of visitors from all over the country was again enabled.

In the province already people over 30 years of age without comorbidities are being vaccinated and it is one of the districts with the least amount of infections in the country: an average of 180 cases per day. As has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, the epidemiological situation appears under control and far from a possible hospital collapse.

The falls, one of the most sought-after destinations by tourists during winter. Photo: Julián Alvarez

Puerto Iguazú was the first destinations to receive the Safe Travels distinction from the World Travel and Tourism Council based on the implementation of strict sanitary protocols for travelers. From the Iguazú Tourism Municipal Entity (ITUREM) they indicated that more than 90 percent of workers have already been immunized.

“The city of Puerto Iguazú is today one of the safest destinations. The analysis, the rethinking of goals and the study of the convergence of the city have opened different opportunities for the development of strengths that, with differential characteristics, allow the focus on a destination of quality and safety ”, said ITUREM when announcing the campaign of vaccination.

“Iguazú is ready to receive tourists: The National Park, the attractions, the agencies, the hotels and the gastronomic services are in operation, respecting all the biosecurity measures and capacity so that tourists feel comfortable and safe at every moment of the visit ”.

Immunization will reach about 15,000 people who are linked to tourist care: among them the 300 tourist guides, 80 photographers, 470 operators of the concession company of the services in the Park, almost a thousand drivers of combis, taxis and remises, gastronomic and hotel employees, regardless of age.

The agents who work in Migration, security forces and airport employees are also immunized, with which the risk of contagion of the disease decreases considerably.

In Puerto Iguazú they await definitions from the Ministry of Tourism of the Nation about the winter season, but they have everything ready to receive visitors.

However, those who choose this destination of exuberant nature, will find some changes that seek to comply with health protocols. Access tickets are only purchased through the website https://ventaweb.apn.gob.ar/reserva/parques.

Visitors must set their time to enter the Park and there they are distributed in groups of no more than 30 people to carry out the entire tour with a guide.