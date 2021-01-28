The Icelandic laboratory deCODE Genetics is at the forefront in the sequencing of the coronavirus and its variants (SCREENSHOT deCODE GENETICS)

This has been the watchword of the World Health Organization (WHO) for a month: faced with the new English, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus, it is necessary to strengthen its sequencing capacities, that is to say – say detection. Iceland has not waited for these recommendations and has proceeded with the genetic identification of 100% of its positive cases since the start of the epidemic, making it a world leader in the field.

Sequencing, how does it work? It is in Reykjavík, in the premises of the imposing dark building of deCODE Genetics, a biopharmaceutical company that has been helping Icelandic health authorities since the start of the epidemic, that the process unfolds. It all starts after the swab and PCR test step. Once the sample is declared positive for Covid-19, its DNA is collected, isolated and then purified. The DNA molecules are then placed in a small black box itself inserted into a gene sequencer, resembling the scanner we have at home.

“The virus genome is around 30,000 molecules in size, which is much smaller than the human genome, explains Olafur Thor Magnusson, the laboratory director. We must therefore first amplify it before preparing the DNA fragment for sequencing. We use the so-called ‘nanopore sequencing’ method which allows results to be obtained in just a few hours. “ The entire process, from DNA isolation to the result, takes a day and a half at most.

In Iceland, sequencing has been at the heart of the strategy since the start of the epidemic. “Having this detailed and precise DNA information not only makes it possible to identify the variant but also to take the appropriate measures to contain the epidemic based on hypotheses of transmissibility, says Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE Genetics.

It is important to use sequencing in contact tracing to determine who infected whom and to use it to find out how the infection is spreading. Kári Stefánsson, CEO of deCODE Genetics to franceinfo

Knowledge of the DNA sequences of the coronavirus has in particular made it possible to confirm with certainty a link between a bar in the city center of the Icelandic capital and the outbreak of contaminations in mid-September, at the origin of the wave which is today on the decline for many weeks.

Why is Iceland so far ahead in the field? First, it should be noted that only 6,000 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Iceland, one of the least affected countries in Europe, which makes this systematic sequencing possible. Second, genetic research is the specialty of deCODE Genetics, which is behind the largest population study ever. This study, published in 2015, required the sequencing of the complete genome of 2,600 Icelanders and the study of the genetic profile of a third of the population. It has made it possible to highlight the genetic risk factors for cardiovascular disease or cancer.