Klub Radio’s premises in Budapest (Hungary) on February 9, 2021 (ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Klub Radio is the former Automobile Club radio station, hence its name. It was bought by a private owner, Andras Arato, who made it a generalist media, with a wide range of political and cultural programs. Over time, Klub has become an opposition radio station as well as a forum open to all those who are no longer heard on the public media: human rights NGOs, feminists, associations of helping the most disadvantaged… In short, Klub fulfills a real public service mission – in a country where the public service has become a propaganda machine in the service of Viktor Orban’s party.

The Hungarian Media Authority, the equivalent of the French CSA, refused to renew Klub’s frequency, on the grounds that the radio had late sent the list of music it broadcasts. It is a little sewn of white thread. Because other radios (close to the government, like Info Radio) were also slow to send their Excel files and did not lose their frequency so far.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs assures us that the Media Authority is independent and that the government has nothing to do with any of this. But for the editor-in-chief of Klub, Mihaly Hardy, it is clear that the authorities want to silence this opposition media one year from the next legislative elections: “Even in Russia, critical radios still exist. They serve as a valve! In Putin’s Russia, journalists are being killed; in Hungary, we kill radios. “

We can continue to listen to Klub Radio on the internet. But the radio risks losing a good part of its audience: the elderly who are not connected.

Now in Hungary, if you broadcast images of a house without the permission of its owner, you risk a year in prison. And to fly a drone with a camera, you will have to register and ask permission from the authorities 30 days before the flight. This law, adopted by Fidesz, Viktor Orban’s party which holds 2/3 of the seats in parliament, entered into force on January 1, 2021.

In recent years, thanks to drones, Hungarian journalists have published videos showing the luxurious estates of Viktor Orban’s friends and his son-in-law. To dissuade them, the Orban government has put in place these new rules, which are even stricter than in China.