The leaders of the European Union countries are gripped by military psychosis against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict, which may push them to send troops to Ukraine. This creates the threat of a third world war. This was announced on March 24 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó. His words are reported by the Hungarian television news channel Hír TV.

According to him, some Western politicians are abusing Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for the collective defense of alliance members in the event of an attack on one of them.

“If ground troops were sent, it would be impossible to avoid a confrontation between the sending NATO state and Russia, and from that point on, invoking Article 5 would pose a real threat of starting a world war,” Szijjártó said.

On February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine. A number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, rejected such a scenario; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also stated the absence of such plans. Later, on March 15, Macron reaffirmed his commitment to the allies' position.

On March 19, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that France was initially preparing to send approximately 2 thousand military personnel to Ukraine. He noted that if they end up in Ukraine, they will become “a priority legitimate target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces.”

On March 22, the representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Security Council (SC), Vasily Nebenzya, said that Paris should keep in mind that the French military, if sent to Ukraine, will be considered by the Russian Armed Forces as priority targets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on February 29 that NATO would face tragic consequences if the alliance still sends its military to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.