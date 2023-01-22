Hungarian Foreign Minister questioned the country’s ability to do without Russian energy resources

Hungary’s energy supply cannot be guaranteed without oil and gas from Russia. With such an assumption, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of the Republic, Peter Szijjarto, spoke in interview Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

He doubted Hungary’s ability to do without Russian energy resources, stressing that “geography and reality are important in politics.”

“When you are in a landlocked area, if you don’t get gas and oil from Russia, you can’t supply your country. So it is necessary to maintain relations with Moscow and guarantee exceptions in the EU,” the Foreign Minister said.

Earlier, Szijjártó asked the European Union for help in building new gas pipelines to supply gas to Central Europe. At the same time, he pointed out that this will help increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan, which will partially replace Russian fuel.