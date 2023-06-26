Hungarian Foreign Ministry: Europe faces catastrophe due to ongoing war psychosis

Europe is threatened with a real catastrophe, as the military psychosis is still going on there. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, writes TASS.

At the same time, as noted, the minister expects changes after the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU countries. Such a meeting should take place later on Monday, June 26.