In Hungary, they said that the EU wants to allocate another 50 billion euros to Kyiv, although the cash desk is already empty

State Secretary of the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Hungary Csaba Demeter said that the European Union (EU) cash desk has already been empty, but the political bloc intends to allocate another 50 billion euros to Kyiv. His words lead RIA News.

“That is, due to the financing of the war and Ukraine, the EU cash desk was empty, so several tens of billions should be added to the budget,” the politician stressed, noting that most of these funds will be transferred to Ukrainian needs.

Demeter noted that changes to the EU budget require the unanimous approval of all member states. He pointed out that Hungary has not received a penny of the EU funds due, so the discussion on additional funding will be strange and interesting.

The politician added that he would like to receive an answer to this controversial question when proposals for new contributions to the overall budget of the bloc are put on paper.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed to reserve billions of euros for Ukraine, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In particular, the head of the EC presented a package of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros.