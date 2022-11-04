Hungarian Justice Minister Varga: Europe has inflated a global problem from the conflict in Ukraine

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga in an interview National Interest said that Europe, with sanctions against Russia, inflated a global problem from a local conflict in Ukraine.

“The Russians are selling less fossil fuels, but since the price has risen, they are making more money from it,” Varga said, noting that such an assessment of the impact of sanctions has not been carried out before. Therefore, “the perception of the conflict in Ukraine from the Hungarian point of view may differ from the generally accepted European one,” she said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Justice of Hungary, anti-Russian sanctions harm Europe more, provoking an energy crisis and rising inflation. Varga believes that only Moscow and Washington can work out a long-term solution for Ukraine.

If former US President Donald Trump or ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel were in power, the situation in Ukraine would remain a local conflict, Varga believes, adding that he “holds his fists” for the victory of the Republicans in the midterm elections to the US Congress on November 8.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country can independently provide itself with gas thanks to contracts with the Russian side, while Western states do not have such an opportunity. He stressed that the country plans to buy gas on its own, not waiting for other states to do so.