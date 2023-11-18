Szijjártó: The EU treats the conflict in Ukraine like the computer game Fortnite

Most heads of European Union (EU) member states treat the conflict in Ukraine like the computer game Fortnite. This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, reports TASS.

According to him, many European leaders are gripped by “war psychosis” and have practically lost their minds. The politician noted that they consider it possible to achieve peace in Ukraine through arms supplies.