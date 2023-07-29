The resolution of the Ukrainian conflict on the battlefield is impossible, and there will be no better conditions for peace negotiations than now, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said in Budapest on July 28 at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, the Hungarian portal reported. Origo.

“We continue to believe that there is no battlefield solution and that there will be no better conditions for peace negotiations than at present. Yesterday’s conditions were better than today’s, and tomorrow’s conditions will be worse than today’s,” Szijjártó said.

For this reason, he expressed gratitude to the leadership of Turkey, which is still the only one who has been able to successfully mediate between the parties in concluding a grain deal.

On July 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the African mission at the Russia-Africa summit, said that Russia was ready to look for ways to peacefully resolve the situation around Ukraine. Addressing the leaders of African countries, the President noted that their approach and ideas echo the provisions of the peace plan to resolve the situation around Ukraine, which was presented by China back in February.

On July 6, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the information about the secret talks allegedly held in April between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and ex-US officials fake. This is how she reacted to an NBC report that former US officials held some kind of secret talks with Lavrov, ostensibly to lay the groundwork for a dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

On July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would be ready for a peaceful dialogue with Russia when the Ukrainian Armed Forces reached the 1991 borders. He called the border of February 24, 2022 a contact line, so reaching it will not lead to the start of peace negotiations.

On the same day, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev called Zelensky’s statements about the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the borders of 1991 as a condition for starting negotiations divorced from reality. According to him, this is not a settlement plan, but a “maximum demand position” that has no prospects.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.