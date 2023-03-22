Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto was outraged by US interference in the affairs of other countries

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó expressed outrage at the fact that the United States, in his opinion, is interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. His words lead RIA News.

He called interference the regular reports of the US State Department on the state of human rights and various problems in other countries, which, according to Szijjártó, contain one-sided information and are often funded by the States themselves.

“Every year, I am shocked again and again by statements like this from the US State Department. <...> I do not know that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and even more so the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, wrote a report on human rights and other situations in other countries. Why? Because, on the one hand, this is not our business, but on the other hand, we have nothing to do with it,” the minister said during his visit to Sarajevo.

Szijjarto also expressed the opinion that now there is no mutual respect in international politics, and some countries are very willing to interfere in the affairs of other countries.

Earlier, Szijjarto said that Hungary is not going to support Ukraine’s movement towards the European Union and NATO until Kyiv restores the rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarians.