The first day of free practice on the Hungaroring track ended and the answers from the data were this time quite clear. The winding Budapest track fits perfectly with the characteristics of the F1-75 and a decent one superiority of the red has emerged continuously. Sainz in the first session and Leclerc in the second have easily found the top of the standings, thanks to the good balance and the skills in the strait of the red. The high downforcethe excellent response in the sections ad high lateral accelerationthe tractionthey all worked very well, along with the high aerodynamic stability on high curbs and bumps. Probably the only remaining doubt about the set-up, beyond the unknown weather, remains how “precise” the pilots will want the frontwith Leclerc making several adjustments to the front wing flaps during the sessions in search of the best driving sensations.

RedBull plays defense – The team leader of the world rankings seems to be on defensive positions. The configuration at maximum load on the RB18 still carries balance and stability problems, despite the continuous updates brought to the track to try to improve the behavior in this set-up situation. Even the suspension package it seemed less perfect than usual, with some response on the curbs not perfectly in line with expectations. Self Verstappen has the ability to always bring the car to the limit, Perez closed the session in almost a second from the summit, fully showing the double difficulty: his with the car and the car itself on this type of track. The defensive attitude of the Verstappen team was also noticed with an approach extremely conservative on the power front and Power Unit. We have always seen the former Honda engine do at least a few laps at high revs on Fridays, but this time the Red Bull approach was one of total caution on this front as well. The Power Unit theme in free practice was almost a hypothetical “surplace”Between Ferrari and RedBull: as always we calculate the median laps around the gear changes in acceleration and if there are normally differences of a few hundred revolutions, due to the different mappings, gear ratios and driving styles, this time both in the first and in the second free session the average rpm diverged by 7 and 2 revolutions per minute. A fact that in practice indicates that on the one hand the winding track requires very similar gear changes, but on the other that both teams were so low in horsepower that they used the power unit in a similar rangewith even RedBull also something less than Ferrari. Analyzing the data, it can be seen quite well.



It is in fact evident that in the first sectorwhich is supposed to be the RB18’s hunting ground, Verstappen is even slower than Leclerc both in the maximum speeds and in the time of almost 1 tenth. The central sector is then almost a “symphony” in Ferrari corners, especially in those with high lateral acceleration, such as curve 4 and curve 11, dominate all day. We also notice a curve 8 traveled with great aggression by Verstappen, probably thanks to a slightly more responsive front in the rapid changes of direction of that stretch of track. The third sector then still sees better speeds for Leclerc, albeit Verstappen, thanks to one particular driving style at turn 13, more “V” -shaped, that is, in search of deep braking and an early return to gas, he manages to find a good sector time. The impression, however, is that in this section, when the lateral accelerations become higher, alternatively due to the heavier weight of the cars with a full tank or a more thrust situation in qualifying (net of the rain of course), the F1-75 can express a higher differential in his favour. From the throttle map it is then particularly evident, as it has rarely been during the year, as in practically all the curves of the Leclerc track can return first to Verstappen’s gas, thus finding an obviously better performance in distance and corner exit. Also on the front race pace Ferrari seemed dominant, as we can see from the simulation times graph.



Sainz and Leclerc were consistently the fastest both using soft and medium rubber, the two candidates to be race compounds, with a degradation however no higher than the opponents despite an average almost half a second to the fastest lap. The other good performances of the day came from McLarenwhich also appeared solid in the race pace and could therefore struggle to make it third force of the weekend. The fact that Norris easily reached the second half of free practice, giving 3 tenths to all in the first sector it gives an idea of ​​just how low in power Ferrari and RedBull were as anticipated before. Aston Martin also performed well on the race pace front, with the noeggs and revolutionary rear wing which could teach many teams.

In conclusion it is quite clear that the F1-75 is a candidate to be the car to beat on the weekend Hungarian. RedBull has a chance to get closer with several set-up improvements at their disposal, but in the dry Verstappen and the RB18 look like a step behind Leclerc and Ferrari this weekend. The unknown, however, remains the rain, expected for the qualification and what conditions it will bring. First of all it will depend on how much it will rain. This season we have seen a Ferrari struggling on the intermediate compound and mixed conditions, while very competitive in heavy wet conditions. It is clear that in any case we need a car capable of “turning on” the tires and that the drivers will be able to give your best without errors. It will also be interesting to understand how this type of car will behave during the race on a track notoriously difficult for overtaking. A non-perfect qualifying could still be remedied during the Grand Prix given what we observed this year regarding the overtaking and the follow each other closely. The last race weekend before the summer break therefore still reserves many points of interest.