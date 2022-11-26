The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry condemned the refusal of companies from the United States and Austria to produce gas in the Black Sea

Companies from the US and Austria failed Hungary by refusing to develop a gas field in the Black Sea, which led the country to depend on fuel from Russia. This was stated by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó on his page on the social network Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia).

According to the politician, an Austrian and American company acquired the rights to develop a large gas field on the Black Sea shelf off the coast of Romania. “But they announced that it was unprofitable for them and left the project. Therefore, we are still dependent on Russian gas,” Szijjártó explained.

He added that earlier a contract was signed with contractors for the supply of gas in the amount of three billion cubic meters per year from January 1, 2023. According to Szijjártó, the companies “let Hungary down” in this way.

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Budapest, which has repeatedly declared its refusal to support the idea of ​​introducing a ceiling on Russian gas prices, intends to obtain an exemption from obligations regarding the corresponding measure. According to him, the country also does not agree with the EU’s idea of ​​joint fuel purchases.