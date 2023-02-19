Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called sanctions a weapon of EU military policy against Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called sanctions the weapon of the European Union (EU) in military policy against Russia. The politician posted the corresponding post on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

Orban expressed the opinion that the EU sanctions did not end the conflict in Ukraine, but caused damage to the EU economy, and called for a war on inflation instead of introducing restrictive measures. He recalled that initially European leaders promised that the sanctions would not affect the energy sector, but in the end they did affect this sector, as a result of which energy prices, including gas, rose sharply in Europe.

The Prime Minister also noted that in the EU the price of gas was tied to the price of electricity, so the latter rises even if it is produced using alternative energy resources.

Earlier, Orban said that the world shares his country’s position regarding anti-Russian sanctions. According to him, the only exception is Europe.