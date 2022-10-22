The Hungarian Foreign Ministry called the European Commissioner’s statement about the end of the crisis with the defeat of Russia dangerous

The State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations, Tamas Menzer, called dangerous the statement of the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, about the “defeat of Russia”, along with which, according to her, the crisis will end. He wrote about it on his Facebook pagesocial network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“I think this is a very dangerous statement because it links the end of the crisis to a military event that we don’t know when it will happen, if at all,” Mentzer said. He considered Johansson’s stance pro-war and prolonging war and suffering. “This is extremely dangerous and unacceptable,” the Secretary of State concluded.

Mentzer noted that Budapest is insisting on the need for “immediate peace”, which requires “an immediate ceasefire and dialogue” rather than “a longer war”.

Earlier, Tamas Menzer said that after the imposition of sanctions against Russia, a competition of suffering began between Moscow and the European Union. He recalled that when deciding to impose sanctions, Brussels promised that they would be more painful for Russia, but this did not happen.