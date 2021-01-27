Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, December 11, 2020 (FRANCISCO SECO / POOL)

Since the start of the pandemic, the Hungarian government has invested three times more money in the construction of sports stadiums than in public health. In particular, he will build a new national stadium for 500 million euros while it is estimated that nearly 100,000 Hungarians have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic.

Who benefits from all this? Friends of Victor Orbatnot. One of these businessmen, Lörinc Mészaros, was a few years ago a simple plumber and heating engineer in the native village of the Prime Minister. Today he is the richest man in Hungary! The opposition even suspects him of being Viktor Orban’s straw man. In any case, Mr Mészaros owns a lot of companies in the building industry, but also in energy and hotels. And the state has just given it 50 million euros to renovate its hotels. Thanks to the pandemic, this protégé of Viktor Orbatyear is richer and richer.An amendment that goes unnoticed removes all control over thefoundations and state enterprises

The Hungarian government has indeed taken advantage of the Covid-19 crisis to modify the constitution and surprisingly redefine the public sector. The amendment was passed on December 16, at the same time as an avalanche of freedom-killing laws. It therefore went unnoticed. With this amendment, public money is limited to the expenditure and claims of the State. For the NGO Transparency International, this means that the assets of foundations and state-owned enterprises, for example the national electricity company, no longer come under public funds.

What are the consequences ? Response from Jozsef Péter Martin, Director of Transparency international in Hungary: “The parliament has the power of control. We too at Transparency International are asked to audit the accounts of foundations and state enterprises.”

“If they don’t respond, we take them to court. But with this change in the constitution, we won’t be able to do that anymore! It’s worrying, the government is out of the hands of the citizens.” Jozsef Péter Martin, Director of Transparency international in Hungary to franceinfo

For the director of this NGO, this redefinition of public money is the door open to more corruption in Hungary. Public foundations can be privatized for the benefit of loyalists of the ruling party without any control.

For the moment, no official reaction from the European Commission. Transparency International hopes that Brussels will initiate proceedings against Hungary. Thursday January 28, 2021, the NGO, observatory of corruption, will publish its annual index of perception of corruption, a sort of classification of the most – and the least – virtuous countries. Hungary is the central European country that has fallen the most in the ranking. In terms of corruption, Hungary has moved from 20th to penultimate place among European Union countries during Viktor Orban’s tenure.