Mexico.- Julián Figueroa, who died days ago due to an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation, had a short artistic career and was able to demonstrate that he had a talent for acting and singing, inherited from his parents, the late Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia. .

Julian Figueroa, who died at the age of 27 at his home in CDMX, he intervened in some soap operas that projected him as a real heartthrob and was able to gain fans in Mexico and some other countries, as they followed him on their social networks.

Julián in several interviews commented that he would like to be as loved and admired as his parents, mainly focusing on Joan Sebastian, because he wanted to be a singer as successful as him in the musical field.

Unfortunately, death prevented Julián Figueroa from continuing with his dreams of succeeding in music and acting, but in his short career he was able to take part in several Televisa productions and show that in his veins there was talent.

In ‘Forever Joan Sebastian’, the bioseries that spoke of his father’s life and produced by Carla Estrada played him, called ‘The poet of the town’, with which he managed to attract the attention of the public, since he expressed that he did have talent and could be a better actor with the pass of the time.

In ‘As the saying goes’, Televisa’s unitary program, Julián was also able to participate in some episodes that were broadcast on Televisa’s channel 2 and in it he characterized young people his age who made an effort to get ahead in life by working and fighting for their dreams.

‘My way is to love you’ was the last telenovela in which Julián took part and he acted alongside Susana González and Gabriel Soto, among other actors, and in the plot he characterized Leonardo, a young man who wanted to succeed in music and be famous.

José Julián Figueroa Garza was married to Imelda Garza, both parents of a five-year-old boy, and he used to show photos and videos on Instagram with his beloved family, who today sadly suffers from his physical absence.

