Houston, Texas, correspondence.

In the black neighborhood of Third Ward, young people train in “Emancipation Park”, small groups of all ages chat under the porches of houses. Here the unemployment rate stands at 15%, twice the national average. It was in this neighborhood that George Floyd grew up. He lived there until he left for Minneapolis, where he was suffocated by a police officer at the end of May 2020. An event that launched a summer of protest against systemic racism and police violence in the United States.

“I hope for more action than talk”

Patrick Ngwolo, 41, is the founder of the Church of the Resurrection. At the heart of this “Harlem of the South”, he set up a community support network of which George Floyd was a part. “I voted for Joe Biden from the Democratic primary. After the chaos under Trump, I expect more competence from his presidency. “ For him, the fight against Covid-19 is the priority. Since March, her church has been closed and mutual aid less obvious to organize. “The coronavirus has changed everyone’s life. I hope for more action than talk now. “ Social issues, which were at the heart of the concerns of the people of Houston, such as universal health coverage or the fight against pay and racial inequalities, are now behind the eradication of the pandemic.

The education sector voted en masse for Joe Biden

Diane Miller, 47, trains future teachers at the University of Houston, in the heart of Third Ward. “I wanted the new administration to pay close attention to education and reforming laws limiting immigration, but that has changed since Americans began to die by the thousands. The fight against Covid has become the top priority! “ The education sector voted en masse for Joe Biden. Donald Trump’s anti-science policy is not for nothing. “I am convinced that we must support our public education system, continues Diane Miller, this is what will make it possible to train new citizens and move society forward in the right direction. “

In Houston, many people work in or as providers of the fossil fuel industries. The fear that Joe Biden will succeed in shutting down production of shale gas and oil has not been a topic since the pandemic. Many energy players have understood that the ecological transition is inevitable. According to political scientist Mark Jones, professor of political science at Rice University, “Everyone has understood that things are not going to work out in this industry, but it is the speed of its decline that matters. If Joe Biden switches too quickly to renewable energies, it could deal a fatal blow to the thousands of small businesses in the sector ”.

Izzie Chea, 35, lives just south of Houston, in Pearland. She was a piano teacher and overnight she had no more work. She must have been imaginative. She launched free piano lessons on YouTube and kept a few paid lessons that she gives by interposed computer. But the household budget is rickety. Izzie considers that Joe Biden should perpetuate the financial aid. “A universal income would not be bad. As the mother of two little boys who have not set foot in school since the spring and the manager of my small business, a regular federal payment would allow us to breathe, to be less precarious and also to develop our businesses. “

The hope of seeing the minimum wage revised upwards

Far north of Houston, in the affluent suburb of the Woodlands, Aakash Salaf, 23, has just finished his public policy studies and lives with his mother. He hopes that in the first 100 days, the $ 2,000 check promised by Democrats will be sent to all households, and that the minimum wage will be revised upwards. Joe Biden had pledged $ 15 an hour during his campaign, double what he is now. “We see, with the Covid-19 pandemic, that health is a primordial issue that must be addressed. Without going as far as the universal coverage of the candidate that I supported during the primary, Elizabeth Warren, we could see good progress in the four years of mandate ”, Aakash hopes.

In the country’s fourth largest city, more than 45% of the population is Hispanic. Among them, the parents of Selena Gomez (1), who arrived from Mexico when she was two months old. Selena is one of the Dreamers, these migrant children born to undocumented parents who took advantage of a status decided by Barack Obama in 2012. Today, at 25, she is in good standing and she is pursuing her master’s degree in social work policies at the University of Houston. In this city, 54% of people who have died from the coronavirus are Hispanic. Then Selena’s blood only turns: “I hope that undocumented immigrants who work in hospitals or in the fields will also be declared essential workers, if only to get the vaccine, free of charge, as soon as possible. We must then quickly find a solution that provides lasting protection for young migrants. “ Selena is not completely convinced by Joe Biden, although she is pleasantly surprised by the diversity of her cabinet. “I will judge him by his actions”, she concludes.