“In hostile land” by Boni Castellane, the analysis of our dystopian present

Who hides behind the nom de plume Boni Castellane? As I write these lines, I ignore it. From how he writes, I guess he’s a journalist with philosophy studies behind him. But it could also be the other way around: a philosophy professor who collaborates with the newspaper La Verit, given that the book is published in the Pensiero forte series directed by Francesco Borgonovo. Sleepless, I finished reading In a hostile land in just under one night. This is the tragedy of all of us who write: our toil of days, months, years, consumed by the reader in a few hours!

And yet, never as after having finished the last page (142), have I felt a feeling of relief, of lightness, I dare say even of happiness: Boni Castellane, whoever he is, explained to me the last years of my life! I study the transhumanism since 2014 but I am self-taught: a jurist, I have tried to give myself the philosophical foundations for a correct classification of transhumanism, but it has not always been easy. Furthermore, the transhumanist ideology is the point of arrival hoped for by the – often Malthusian – elite of the Davos Forum, whose apologist is undoubtedly Yuval Noah Harari, but the path must be understood from its starting point, which requires a culture at 360 degrees. Without philosophical, economic, juridical, scientific and computer skills, something is always missing, it is impossible to reconstruct the historical process in progress.

I had some intuition, but Boni Castellane explained to me how we arrived at our dystopian present. As the title says, now we live in a hostile land. “The manipulation of bodies, the denial of natural limits, the acceptance of everything conceivable according to Sadian’s Enlightenment scheme, has now reached its moment of establishment”. Daily life is unlivable, we are slaves with no possibility of emancipation, in the near future hoped for by transhumanists we will have nothing left, everything will be given to us in debt and this debt will be our yoke and our chain.

