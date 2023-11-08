5-month-old baby in hospital with fever and cough: unfortunately she died from bacterial meningitis that left her with no escape

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened last November 1st, in the province of Padua. Unfortunately one little girl of alone 5 months, lost her life due to bacterial meningitis, which left her with no escape. The whole community is now mourning the loss.

The parents, both nurses, yesterday, Tuesday 7 November, together with their loved ones had the opportunity to give it the last farewell. He also left one 5 year old sister.

From what some local media reported, the drama occurred last year October 28. Precisely in the family home, which is located in the municipality of Teoloin the province of Padua.

The newborn had high fever, cough and stiffness of movements. The parents were convinced that he had a mild bronchiolitis. For this reason they gave her the tachipirina, but they soon realized that the situation was not improving.

The fatherinterviewed by the local newspaper, Il Mattino di Padova, explained what they experienced in those days. The man stated:

At first it was thought it was brochiolitis, so much so that she was given Tachipirina. As the hours passed, the fever rose and from the tests it became clear that our little swan, as we loved to call her, would quickly fly to the sky.

The death of the 5-month-old baby and the last heartbreaking goodbye

When the parents took the little girl to the hospital in Padua, her condition was already there desperate. From the checks the doctors discovered that she was suffering from one bacterial meningitis, which had now affected all the organs. In fact, on November 1st, the little girl lost her life. They gave consent to donation of his organs.

Parents on the day of November 7, they had the opportunity to say goodbye to her in the church of Teolo, the municipality where they live. In the obituary they put a photo of her while he smiles with his tongue hanging out and they wrote: