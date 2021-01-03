Coronavirus pandemic: In the US, a medical employee is said to have destroyed large quantities of the corona vaccine – allegedly willfully.

Munich / Grafton – Spectacular case in connection with corona from the United States: A medical worker is supposed to take large amounts in a hospital Coronavirus-Vaccine have destroyed.

That shared loudly HNA * the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton in the US state Wisconsin With. According to this, an employee allegedly deliberately claims 500 cans of one Corona vaccine have made them unusable by taking the ampoules out of a refrigerator in the evening and letting them thaw.

The incident is said to have occurred on December 26th. The Vaccines against the Covid-19 lung disease actually have to be cooled at high temperatures below zero. According to the report, the employee allegedly admitted that he deliberately removed the ampoules from the refrigerator.

The American FBI has started the investigation, it is said, and the hospital has fired the employee concerned.

“We are more than disappointed that the actions of this person have resulted in more than 500 people receiving their vaccinations later,” said a spokesman for the clinic in Wisconsin quoted. The reasons for the act are not known.

They started around Christmas Vaccinations against that insidious coronavirus also in the European Union (EU) and in Germany. It will probably take months before a high vaccination rate is achieved in the population. The approved Vaccines are considered safe and should make an end to the global pandemic possible.