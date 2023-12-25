In the midst of the Christmas celebration in Colombiathe country faces the sad farewell of a musical icon: Lisandro Meza. This sabanero minstrel, recognized for his invaluable contribution to Vallenato folklore, left behind a legacy of melodies that have resonated in the history of Colombian music. See which ones we talk about in the following note.

What are the 5 most popular songs by Lisandro Meza?

Throughout more than 50 years of career, Lisandro Meza He created a musical repertoire that has endured over time. For this reason, these are five popular songs that have become anthems of Sabanera music.

1. 'The Sabanales'

This hymn, part of the repertoire of Los Corraleros de Majagual, is a tribute to the beauty of the savanna region of Colombia.

2. 'The cap'

A catchy song that has livened up parties and celebrations with its infectious rhythm and happy lyrics.

3. 'The tapas'

With its characteristic sabanero touch, this song has conquered the hearts of those who enjoy authentic Colombian music.

4. 'The son of a tuta'

A composition that goes beyond the festive, critically addressing bad bosses and poor pay, an expression of social reality through music.

5. 'Not for a politician'

Lisandro Meza dares to question Colombian politics in this song and reflects his courage to address social issues through his art.

When and from what did Lisandro Meza die?

Lisandro Meza died on December 23 at the age of 86 and left a void in the Colombian music scene. His departure was due to health complications, specifically a cerebral ischemia, which kept him in intensive care since December 6.

Lisandro Meza was one of the great references of Colombian cumbia. Photo: diffusion

Lisandro Meza: family members say goodbye to the Colombian minstrel

In his hometown, Los Palmitos, Sucrefamily and friends gather to fire the teacher. The family home becomes the setting where shared moments are remembered and gratitude is expressed towards a noble and simple man who knew how to touch the hearts of people. Colombia with his music.

The legacy of Lisandro Meza will endure through these emblematic songs that will continue as the soundtrack of countless celebrations and events in the country.