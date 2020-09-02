Hong Kong authorities are organizing widespread anti-Covid-19 screening. Here at Queen Elizabeth Stadium on September 1, 2020 (ANTHONY KWAN / POOL)

If we believe the official speech of the city authorities, this is a great initiative! Realize it, says the official Chinese press, so these are “universal” tests, available to everyone. The seven and a half million inhabitants of Hong Kong have indeed all been invited to be screened since September 1 and it will last two weeks. They are so far 650,000 to have already registered online, or nearly one in ten inhabitants. 141 screening centers have been set up, with the support of 10,000 employees: 6,000 for medical staff, and 4,000 for administrative management of cases.

All members of the government have shown the example by going to be tested as of this September 1 in the morning, in particular the chief of the executive Carrie Lam. According to the government, this large-scale operation is justified because of the deterioration of the epidemic situation this summer in Hong Kong. Until early July, the city had almost no cases, but they multiplied, at a rate of 100 per day at the end of July and beginning of August. And the municipality says it wants to avoid what it calls the “third wave” of the virus.

But the opposition, which has multiplied the demonstrations for a year, finds this screening disturbing and unwelcome; in fact the outbreak recorded in July, seems to have already stopped on its own for ten days and thanks to the restriction and containment measures adopted this summer: only 9 new cases during the day of August 31. And in total, for six months, the balance sheet has remained very moderate: 4,823 cases and 90 deaths in all and for all.

So why generalized screening, why mobilize so many resources and money when the situation seems to be under control again? Several opposition leaders have their own idea. They see it as an order from Beijing, a way of imposing its method on Hong Kong. And perhaps an ulterior motive: take advantage of this screening to take the DNA fingerprints of the inhabitants and constitute a huge surveillance file. Given the practices of the Chinese central power in this area, we have the right to ask the question. Especially since several companies in mainland China are involved in the screening operations. One of the main pro-democracy activists Joshua wong and union leader Winnie Yu therefore called for a boycott of this campaign of widespread testing.

In addition, the summer was marked by a further tightening of Chinese power vis-à-vis Hong Kong, following the promulgation at the end of June of the new law on national security. It effectively puts an end to the “one country two systems” principle which normally guaranteed Hong Kong autonomy until 2047. And since then, over the summer, several opposition leaders have been arrested, ‘ten more on August 25. The pressure is considerable on students and university professors. As for the elections initially scheduled for September, they have been postponed. The takeover of Beijing is therefore undertaken by all available means.