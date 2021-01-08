In Hong Kong, more than half of the detained activists were released on bail. This was reported by the newspaper South China Morning Post…

It is clarified that the police released 30 of 53 detainees on suspicion of undermining national security. They began to be released on Thursday evening. At the same time, they cannot leave the city.

The operation to detain the activists was carried out on January 6. It turned out to be the largest since June 30, 2020, when the Chinese parliament passed the Hong Kong National Security Act, providing for life imprisonment as the capital punishment. The detainees included 45 men and eight women aged 23 to 64.

