A school in Hong Kong (illustration), September 29, 2020 (WANG SHEN / XINHUA)

This is a precedent and a symbol: a teacher has just been banned for life from National Education in Hong Kong, just for having organized a debate in his class on freedom of expression. The case takes place in a primary school from Kowloon Tong district. The teacher in question, whose identity has not been disclosed, had the misfortune to show his students a documentary in which we heard the words of a pro-democracy activist, Andy Chan. He then invited his students to debate the subject of freedom of expression. It even seems that the questions of the independence of Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang were brought up in the discussion. So many unacceptable taboos for the Hong Kong authorities.

Under the new National Security Law, any talk that might encourage independence is now illegal. The “Education Office” therefore decided to exclude the teacher from the education system, and to serve a reprimand on five of his colleagues, including the principal of the establishment. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam even added another layer by denouncing “black sheep, bad seeds” which must be “eliminated from the education system “.

This teacher doesn’t really have the means to defend himself. The teachers’ union took its defense, calling this decision “unfair and disproportionate”. He argues that the teacher in question was not even invited to explain himself orally before a sort of jury and that on top of that, the new national security law cannot be invoked to strike him out; since the facts with which he is accused predate the adoption of the law at the beginning of this summer, at the very end of June. There is indeed an appeal body, which the teacher can seize. But the likelihood of this succeeding is very low: this decision is obviously intended to intimidate the entire teaching force.

This case shows it: the process of repression is well underway. This new national security law, passed despite months of massive protests, allows Hong Kong’s power to crack down without hesitation. Censorship will undoubtedly develop and target education in particular, but also justice and the media.

It is a question of shaping people’s minds to the idea that Hong Kong’s independence is not only illegal, but quite simply unthinkable, inconceivable, taboo. In the educational world, it is now a question of reviewing programs, particularly in the humanities, history, sociology, etc. Some books have already been withdrawn from school and university libraries. Several investigations are opened against teachers. And we could see the re-emergence of the idea, already put forward by the authorities a few years ago, of imposing Chinese patriotic education courses. Exactly what the opposition feared is happening now: a gradual restriction of all freedoms.