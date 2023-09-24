A report published on Saturday, September 23, by the National Migration Institute of Honduras warns that more than 308,000 irregular migrants have entered that country so far in 2023. A situation that affects the Mexican Government, which calls for work on solutions in the face of the humanitarian crisis caused by the massive entry and exit of people in this condition on its southern and northern borders.

A report from the National Migration Institute (INM) of Honduras showed that, so far this year until September, 308,182 irregular migrants entered its territory, a figure that is followed with concern by local authorities and the government of Mexico, because it triples the data recorded in 2022.

The report reflects income recorded from January 1, 2023 to September 20 of this same year, and it is noted that the increase in the passage of people in irregular conditions increased by 195.5% compared to the same period in 2022, when 104,284 illegal entries were recorded.

The report points out that Venezuelans and Cubans continue to lead the migrant records. So far in 2023, 139,506 people from Venezuela and 40,950 Cubans have entered the Central American country, according to the INM.

The list is followed by Haitians (35,658), Ecuadorians (34,095), Colombians (6,900), Chinese (6,608) and Senegalese (6,071). Meanwhile, 6,527 irregular migrants who entered the country come from more than 30 countries around the world, it was officially reported.

According to the INM report, 81.6% of all migrants who entered Honduras this year are adults and 18.4% (about 56,596) are minors.

In Honduras, the vulnerability of migrants is worrying

Only in the first 20 days of September of this year some 58,210 people had entered the Central American country.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the departments of El Paraíso and Choluteca, in the east and south of Honduras, are the points where the highest entry of undocumented people is recorded. At these border crossings with Nicaragua there is a high flow of people in vulnerable situations, according to that institution.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) called for solidarity in the face of the increase in flows of migrants in transit through Honduras. AFP – ORLANDO SIERRA

For its part, the IOM calls for solidarity in the face of the increase in migrants in transit in that country, at the same time as requesting to “ensure the human rights of all migrants.”

Along the same lines, the IOM head of mission for El Salvador and Honduras, Nicola Graviano, quoted by the EFE agency, asked to “strengthen coordinated action” mainly in the east of the country, at the same time that he stressed that “there is no place for indifference.”

Meanwhile, Graviano warned about “the risk that this serious situation will become a humanitarian crisis of enormous dimensions” if a response is not given and funding is increased.

Why does Mexico look at these figures with concern?

Honduras is a key country in the transit of irregular migrants, according to Honduran and Mexican authorities. The latter expressed their concern about the crisis that is being experienced on the southern and northern borders of Mexico.

According to the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, in a press conference he gave last Friday within the framework of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations Organization, “around 3,000 people a day” arrive in Mexico through the Darién Gap, while “6,000 arrive at the southern border, joining Honduras, Guatemala, etc.” In addition, he indicated that “8,000” migrants per day are arriving at the northern border seeking to cross into the United States.

The official said that the seven countries from which the majority of emigrants come according to Mexico’s records are: Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

In Mexico, migrants ask the National Migration Institute (INM) to allow them to travel to the border with the United States. AFP – ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

Bárcena assured that both Mexico and the United States have their police and immigration control systems “overwhelmed,” given the large number of people in transit seeking to reach the United States. On the northern border, the metropolitan area of ​​Ciudad Juárez and the US town of the state of Texas, El Paso, is the region where authorities are working hardest to try to provide solutions.

The migration crisis not only raises alarm bells due to the high flow of people crossing between countries in irregular conditions, it also implies a great challenge due to criminal organizations that are involved in human trafficking.

This Saturday, September 23, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua, in Mexico, reported that through a procedure carried out by the Army and anti-kidnapping police they rescued 23 irregular migrants from several countries.

Through this procedure, the police authorities detained three people and seized weapons that were in the house where the people were being held. Meanwhile, protection procedures continue to safeguard the integrity of migrants scattered throughout the city and along the banks of the Rio Grande and prevent them from falling into criminal groups.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.