Concepción, Santa Bárbara, Honduras.- In an event that has immediately traveled through social networks, A Honduran father decided to name the youngest of his children “Messi Embappe”.

As he shared with the local media outlet “Channel 11”, the father of the family chose this name because he was sick of conventional names that infants are placed in the region. The man’s words quickly went viral.

“I’m really bored of listening similar names here in the village”

Likewise, his two eldest children also bear the names of footballers. “Diego Drogba” Y “Aldo Balotelli”are the 3 Medina brothers who will have a great responsibility in the event that they wish to dedicate themselves to professional football.