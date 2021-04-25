US police shot a man who was counting down in the Los Angeles area of ​​Hollywood. This was reported on Sunday, April 25, in the profile of the city police in Twitter…

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting on Sunset Bl nesr Fairfax in Hollywood Division. Around 2:35 pm ofcrs were heading to a radio call w / their lights & sirens on when a car pulled in front of them, stopped suddenly & reversed into the police car. – LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 25, 2021

It is noted that such a decision was made due to the fact that the man’s actions were considered threatening. The incident itself took place on Saturday night, April 24th.

It was established that the police officers were on the way to the call when suddenly another car crashed into their car. From the vehicle came “a driver in a bulletproof vest, who kept his right hand behind his back.” He began to conduct a countdown, moving towards the police. After he began to draw out his hand in front of him, the officers opened fire.

The victim died on the spot, an investigation was launched in connection with the incident, writes Gazeta.ru…

According to the TV channel Nbc los aangeles, the police closed the streets adjacent to the scene of the incident. Police are currently awaiting a search warrant that will allow them to search the man’s car for evidence.

Whether the man was actually armed is not reported.

Earlier, on April 21, a 16-year-old African-American woman was shot dead by a policeman in Columbus. The police received a call due to a quarrel near the girl’s house. Arriving at the scene, the policeman saw that the teenager had a knife in his hands. The officer opened fire. The victim died in hospital and was taken there in critical condition. After the murder, residents of the city went to a rally.