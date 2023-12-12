Opposite returns

There Red Bull completed the first world championship double in its history in 2023, with Max Verstappen who took home his third consecutive title and Sergio Perez who managed to finish the season in second place. However, between the two standard bearers of the Milton Keynes team, the difference in performance was at times embarrassing. Verstappen won 19 races compared to just two for his teammate, who finished the championship with less than half the points of the Dutchman.

For a long time during the season there was discussion about the possibility that Red Bull would give Perez the nod, not confirming him for 2024 despite a contract signed last year. The team principal Christian Horner but in the end he kept faith with the agreements, guaranteeing the Mexican a seat for what will be his fourth season with the Anglo-Austrian team. Even during the winter break, however, the criticism against Perez did not fade.

Harsh attack on Perez

In Holland in particular, where Verstappen is idolized by the public and critics, the judgments on Perez have become particularly harsh. Tom Coronel, a 51-year-old Dutch driver who is highly appreciated in his homeland and still active in TCR Europe, expressed very severe judgments on the #11 from Red Bull. “In Red Bull's place I would have simply terminated the contract and told Perez: 'Have some caipirinhas on the beach in Mexico and never come back'“Coronel told the site Formulas 1.

According to Coronel, Perez's problem is mainly mental and also has to do with the Verstappen's 'killer' personalitywhich doesn't leave the slightest space for his boxmate. “I say that in a positive way, but this guy [Verstappen] It's the biggest bastard you can imagine. Compared to Max, Perez is too soft. He looks like a tourist“.