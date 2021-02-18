Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mustafa Warank, the Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, congratulated his Emirati counterpart, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yusuf Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, on the success of the UAE in the “Hope Probe”, which reached its orbit around Mars on February 9th.

“Warank” said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Every new discovery in space will enhance international cooperation, which will serve the interests of world peace,” adding, “The success of the UAE in the mission (Probe of Hope) in which it invested a long time ago. Commendable. Congratulations to you ».

Her Excellency Sarah Al-Amiri responded to the congratulations on her Twitter account, thanking the Turkish Minister, adding: “We also believe that space exploration has always been a means of building bridges and supporting collective human understanding. I wish Turkey a successful space exploration trip to the moon in 2023, which will increase the region’s contribution to space exploration. ”